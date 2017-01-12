Casey Rodgers has been appointed Director of Rooms at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena - CA, USA
The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, Southern California's iconic landmark hotel, has announced the appointment of Casey Rodgers as Director of Rooms to its senior management team. Rodgers brings his own unique hospitality industry experience and knowledge to the Pasadena hotel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
