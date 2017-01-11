'Carpool Karaoke' producer weighs in on the confusion with new...
PASADENA, California There has been some confusion about the new Apple Music series based on James Corden's popular "Late Late Show" segment and Spike TV's upcoming show "Caraoke Showdown." will have a celebrity host and guest from all areas of entertainment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|5 min
|TV Producer
|105
|Donald Trump to Deport 11 Million illegals from...
|1 hr
|MVille Miner
|5
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Trojan
|32,709
|Bizarre 405 Freeway chase leads to arrest of ga...
|7 hr
|Fundie Concernd B...
|1
|Writer: Gay rights TV miniseries is for all, in...
|20 hr
|Christians In Nam...
|1
|Frank Girardot: Gang power struggle leads to vi... (Jun '09)
|Tue
|NEED HELP
|79
|Reputed gang leader from Rowland Heights among ... (Apr '10)
|Jan 6
|SoCalNative
|19
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC