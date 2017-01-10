Can these San Gabriel Valley residents help bring change to the Democratic Party as voting delega...
Candidates running to become Assembly District delegates for the California Democratic Party spoke to locals at the South Pasadena Farmers Market Dec. 30 to seek their support. He and other locals had campaigned for Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign for much of last year, and when he lost the Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton, some of those supporters gave up on the party entirely.
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|23 min
|IBU SOPIAN
|32,705
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|4 hr
|TV Producer
|61
|Dog Rescued from Euthanization Goes on to Save ...
|7 hr
|Jane
|1
|Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin
|11 hr
|fake storu
|3
|Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|wipe out
|810
|Review: Westwood Legal
|14 hr
|dbh5252
|16
|Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09)
|17 hr
|ThomasA
|352
