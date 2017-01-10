Can these San Gabriel Valley resident...

Can these San Gabriel Valley residents help bring change to the Democratic Party as voting delega...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Candidates running to become Assembly District delegates for the California Democratic Party spoke to locals at the South Pasadena Farmers Market Dec. 30 to seek their support. He and other locals had campaigned for Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign for much of last year, and when he lost the Democratic nomination to Hillary Clinton, some of those supporters gave up on the party entirely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 23 min IBU SOPIAN 32,705
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 4 hr TV Producer 61
Dog Rescued from Euthanization Goes on to Save ... 7 hr Jane 1
Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin 11 hr fake storu 3
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 13 hr wipe out 810
Review: Westwood Legal 14 hr dbh5252 16
Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09) 17 hr ThomasA 352
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,551 • Total comments across all topics: 277,629,689

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC