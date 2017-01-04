'Big One' coming? Small quakes pepper Southern California
Concerns that a violent earthquake will shatter Southern California were revived on New Year's Eve after some 250 small earthquakes rattled a wide area southeast of Los Angeles. The estimated 250 individual earthquakes over the weekend were small, the strongest clocking in at 3.9 magnitude, but the fact that they all occurred approximately 30 miles from the 800-mile San Andreas fault is concerning, according to scientists.
