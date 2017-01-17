Betty White celebrates 95th birthday,...

Betty White celebrates 95th birthday, offers advice on long, happy...

Actress Betty White speaks onstage during the Informal Session: Betty White's Off Their Rockers' panel during the NBCUniversal portion of the 2012 Winter TCA Tour at The Langham Huntington Hotel and Spa on January 6, 2012 in Pasadena, California. Beloved actress Betty White is 95 today , and in a charming Yahoo interview with Katie Couric, the "Golden Girl" looks back and shares her thoughts on living a long, happy life.

