Bank settlement not covered by professional liability insurer

A Tokio Marine HCC unit is not obligated to provide coverage for a settlement under the professional liability policy it issued to a bank because, contrary to a policy provision, the bank had failed to get the insurer's prior approval for the deal, says an appellate court, in upholding a lower court ruling. Pasadena, California-based IMB HoldCo L.L.C. and Tokio unit Houston-based Houston Casualty Co.

