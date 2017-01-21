Bank settlement not covered by professional liability insurer
A Tokio Marine HCC unit is not obligated to provide coverage for a settlement under the professional liability policy it issued to a bank because, contrary to a policy provision, the bank had failed to get the insurer's prior approval for the deal, says an appellate court, in upholding a lower court ruling. Pasadena, California-based IMB HoldCo L.L.C. and Tokio unit Houston-based Houston Casualty Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maclaren Hall childrens center or juvinile center (Dec '10)
|15 min
|94-97 mac hall
|177
|What's your pubic preference?
|1 hr
|CuriousGeorge
|1
|Review: MI Windows and Doors (Apr '09)
|1 hr
|MFrench
|117
|Diversity and 'La La Land' ready for their Osca...
|2 hr
|25or6to4
|1
|new mayor of montebello
|2 hr
|Truth squad
|3
|Montebello housing project still on, despite sale
|2 hr
|Truth squad
|5
|'Hate does not make America great': Protesters ...
|3 hr
|Frogface Kate
|11
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC