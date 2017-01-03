Bakersfield heroes take part in Rose ...

Bakersfield heroes take part in Rose Parade

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: TurnTo23.com

Bakersfield CPR heroes Darian and Eunique Latchison were on the Union Bank and American Heart Association Rose Parade float Monday in Pasadena, California. The Bakersfield residents were on the float with their great-grandmother Irene Sample.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TurnTo23.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin 38 min fake storu 3
News Armenian organized crime grows more complex (Oct '10) 2 hr wipe out 810
Review: Westwood Legal 3 hr dbh5252 16
Looking at vinyl replacement windows in Los Ang... (Jan '09) 6 hr ThomasA 352
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 7 hr TV Producer 60
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 9 hr Christian Jerksoff 51
News Jeff Dineen: Make a difference - shop locally (Nov '09) 13 hr bartdoG 33
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,462 • Total comments across all topics: 277,617,578

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC