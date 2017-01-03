Bakersfield heroes take part in Rose Parade
Bakersfield CPR heroes Darian and Eunique Latchison were on the Union Bank and American Heart Association Rose Parade float Monday in Pasadena, California. The Bakersfield residents were on the float with their great-grandmother Irene Sample.
