At least 2 killed in Pasadena shootings

At least 2 killed in Pasadena shootings

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Pasadena Star-News

PASADENA >> At least two people were killed early today in two shootings in Pasadena but it wasn't immediately clear whether the homicides were related, police said. The shootings happened shortly after midnight, one on Pepper Street and North Fair Oaks Avenue, the other on West California Boulevard and Saint John Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department watch commander.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Emcee D Unknown NEEDS SALES SUPPORT HIM 45 min Patrick Gilbride ... 1
News France honors 5 Southern California veterans wi... 56 min John Minasian 1
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 9 hr TV Producer 79
News Reputed gang leader from Rowland Heights among ... (Apr '10) Fri SoCalNative 19
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) Jan 5 IBU SOPIAN 32,705
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... Jan 3 Quirky 89
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Jan 3 Grsndma 96
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,575 • Total comments across all topics: 277,701,074

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC