At least 2 killed in Pasadena shootings
PASADENA >> At least two people were killed early today in two shootings in Pasadena but it wasn't immediately clear whether the homicides were related, police said. The shootings happened shortly after midnight, one on Pepper Street and North Fair Oaks Avenue, the other on West California Boulevard and Saint John Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department watch commander.
