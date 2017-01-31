ArtRx LA

This week, cultural critic Hilton Als gives a talk in Pasadena, the Los Angeles Fine Print Fair returns to Hollywood, an immersive installation by Edgar Arceneaux opens at the Main Museum, and more. Edgar Arceneaux, Library of Black Lies , installation view at MIT List Visual Arts Center Hilton Als is one of our most insightful cultural critics, whose articles and essays for The New Yorker , Vibe , Village Voice, and other publications are wide-ranging in their scope, covering theater, race, gender, sexuality, and contemporary art.

