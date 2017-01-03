Alhambra Unified will combat teacher shortage by training district staff to teach

Konnie Krislock speaks out against San Gabriel High principal who censored student newspaper articles about the dismissal of their English teacher, Andrew Nguyen, during Alhambra Unified School board meeting in Alhambra on Tuesday, June 2, 2015. Krislock is one of nice advisers who helped create the state education code that governs student communications on school campuses.

