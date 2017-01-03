Alexis Bledel Addresses Speculation That Another 'Gilmore Girls' Season Is Coming

Gilmore Girls fans went into a tizzy when Netflix sent out a cryptic tweet in late December referencing the revival's shocking cliffhanger, prompting many to speculate that more episodes could be coming. Alexis Bledel, who stars as Rory Gilmore in the latest Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life installment, addressed the speculation and potential future of the franchise.

