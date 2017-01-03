49 doves released during Rose Parade to honour Pulse victims
After the tragic events of the Orlando shooting back in June last year, the 49 victims killed in the attack were honoured in the California Rose Parade on Monday as 49 live doves were released from a float which was created by the Los Angeles AIDS Healthcare Foundation . This was the 128th annual New Year's parade which was held in Pasadena, California.
