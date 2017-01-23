360-Degree Video: Ride Along With a Martian Rover
Not actually on Mars, unfortunately, but in the "Mars Yard," a terrain simulation area at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California. This is where hardware and software are tested before the rover launches to Mars.
