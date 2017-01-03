3 alleged burglars lead deputies on 1...

3 alleged burglars lead deputies on 100 mph chase from Rancho Cucamonga to Pasadena

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

RANCHO CUCAMONGA >> Three Pasadena men found burglarizing a Rancho Cucamonga home Wednesday led police on a high-speed chase to Pasadena before they were apprehended, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release. An in-progress home burglary was reported 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Ridge Canyon Road in Rancho Cucamonga, the news release states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 4 hr TV Producer 65
Touching video shows toddler rescuing twin 7 hr ThomasA 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 15 hr IBU SOPIAN 32,705
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... Tue Quirky 89
News Boulder Creek man will stand trial for throwing... (Apr '10) Jan 3 Grsndma 96
News Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10) Dec 24 unsure 79
News Eva B773 at Los Angeles on Dec 16th 2016, ATC i... Dec 23 Scare travellers 1
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,557 • Total comments across all topics: 277,650,044

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC