3 alleged burglars lead deputies on 100 mph chase from Rancho Cucamonga to Pasadena

RANCHO CUCAMONGA >> Three Pasadena men found burglarizing a Rancho Cucamonga home Wednesday led police on a high-speed chase to Pasadena before they were apprehended, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release. An in-progress home burglary was reported 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Ridge Canyon Road in Rancho Cucamonga, the news release states.

