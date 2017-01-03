3 alleged burglars lead deputies on 100 mph chase from Rancho Cucamonga to Pasadena
RANCHO CUCAMONGA >> Three Pasadena men found burglarizing a Rancho Cucamonga home Wednesday led police on a high-speed chase to Pasadena before they were apprehended, according to a San Bernardino County sheriff's news release. An in-progress home burglary was reported 11:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 10000 block of Ridge Canyon Road in Rancho Cucamonga, the news release states.
Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
