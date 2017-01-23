21 L.a. County Ped/Bike Projects To R...

21 L.a. County Ped/Bike Projects To Receive Ca Atp Grants

2 hrs ago

More bicycle and pedestrian projects and programs are coming to L.A. County. Thirteen bicycle and pedestrian projects have been funded by the California Active Transportation Program and eight additional projects are planned for approval by Southern California Association of Governments on February 2. The Active Transportation Program is the primary source for bicycling and walking funding in California.

