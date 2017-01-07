2 shot dead, 2 wounded as gunfire eru...

2 shot dead, 2 wounded as gunfire erupts on Pasadena street

Two men were shot dead and two others were wounded as gunfire erupted and two men trying to flee crashed their car late Friday in Pasadena, police said. The shooting was reported just before midnight in the 100 block of West Claremont Street, a statement from Pasadena Police said.

