128th annual Rose Parade ushers in 2017

Temple City High School senior Victoria Cecilia Castellanos, 17, reigned as this year's Rose Queen, aboard a special float with the six princesses on the Royal Court. They are Maya Khan, 18, Arcadia High School; Natalie Petrosian, 17, La Canada High School; Audrey Cameron, 17, Blair High School; Autumn Lundy, 17, Polytechnic School; Lauren Powers, 17, Arcadia High School; and Shannon Larsuel, 17, Mayfield Senior School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Independent.