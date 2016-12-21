Why these former Rose Queens were chosen to ride Miracle Groa s 2017 float
DIY Expert Ty Pennington joins forces with Miracle-Gro to install a new rose garden with 1967 Rose Queen Barbara Laughray and 1995 Rose Queen Aliya Coher in the Muir Ranch at John Muir High School on Sept. 16, 2016, in Pasadena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Trojan
|32,691
|Pros and Cons to Being a Famous Person
|10 hr
|Baddboyfilms News
|1
|Review: Jurassic World Resort Park
|12 hr
|Jurassic World LA
|2
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|12 hr
|Poo-Bear
|41
|Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa...
|13 hr
|Poo-Bear
|5
|DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY !
|13 hr
|Poo-Bear
|2
|something good
|14 hr
|open your eyes
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC