Whata s closed, open on New Yeara s Day and Jan. 2 for the San Gabriel...

Banks: New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ, SIFMA will be closed Jan. 2. There is no standard rule for banks in our area, some of which may close starting at noon on Dec. 31. All will be closed Jan. 2. Government: City, county, federal and state offices, and superior courts will be closed Jan. 2. The Department of Motor Vehicles also will be closed Jan. 2. Libraries: All County of Los Angeles libraries are closed by 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and reopening Jan. 2. All Pasadena Public Libraries close by 1 p.m. Dec. 31 and reopen Jan. 3. Some branches close earlier.

