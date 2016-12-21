Whata s closed, open on New Yeara s D...

Whata s closed, open on New Yeara s Day and Jan. 2 for the San Gabriel...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Banks: New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ, SIFMA will be closed Jan. 2. There is no standard rule for banks in our area, some of which may close starting at noon on Dec. 31. All will be closed Jan. 2. Government: City, county, federal and state offices, and superior courts will be closed Jan. 2. The Department of Motor Vehicles also will be closed Jan. 2. Libraries: All County of Los Angeles libraries are closed by 5 p.m. Dec. 31 and reopening Jan. 2. All Pasadena Public Libraries close by 1 p.m. Dec. 31 and reopen Jan. 3. Some branches close earlier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teens Dating Teens, The Laws about Consent 8 hr Baddboyfilms News LA 1
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 9 hr Brew In 32,690
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Obama could have WON 20,758
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 12 hr fernandoguhz 45
something good 12 hr Marcellus 5
Trump Compared Ben Carson to Child Molester, sa... 17 hr TRUMP ADMENSTRUATION 3
DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY ! 17 hr TRUMP ADMENSTRUATION 1
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,646 • Total comments across all topics: 277,483,122

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC