Whata s closed on Christmas Day and D...

Whata s closed on Christmas Day and Dec. 26 for the San Gabriel...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Pasadena Star-News

Banks: New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ close at 10 a.m. PST, SIFMA closes at 11 a.m. PST on Dec. 24. They will all be closed Dec. 25 and 26. Major banks in our area, including Bank of America, Chase and Wells Fargo will close as early as noon on Dec. 24, and remain closed Dec. 25 and 26. They will re-open at regular time on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Government: City, county, federal and state offices, and superior courts will be closed Monday, Dec. 26. The Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed Monday, Dec. 26. Libraries: All County of Los Angeles libraries close 1 p.m. Dec. 24 and are closed Monday, Dec. 26, reopening Tuesday, Dec. 27. Pasadena Public Libraries will be closed 1 p.m. Dec. 24, reopening Dec. 27. Many other local libraries will also be closed Dec. 24-26.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 6 hr Trojan 32,671
News Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10) 11 hr unsure 79
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... Fri BooHoo 73
News Eva B773 at Los Angeles on Dec 16th 2016, ATC i... Fri Scare travellers 1
News State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09) Dec 22 DrTonyBlair 871
News 2 arrested in fatal shooting at Monterey Park p... (Apr '08) Dec 21 Esbp 57
Note 4 Verizon Update N910VVRU2CPJ2 Dec 14 Bryan 1
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at December 24 at 7:34PM PST

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,678 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,412

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC