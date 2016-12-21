Whata s closed on Christmas Day and Dec. 26 for the San Gabriel...
Banks: New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ close at 10 a.m. PST, SIFMA closes at 11 a.m. PST on Dec. 24. They will all be closed Dec. 25 and 26. Major banks in our area, including Bank of America, Chase and Wells Fargo will close as early as noon on Dec. 24, and remain closed Dec. 25 and 26. They will re-open at regular time on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Government: City, county, federal and state offices, and superior courts will be closed Monday, Dec. 26. The Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed Monday, Dec. 26. Libraries: All County of Los Angeles libraries close 1 p.m. Dec. 24 and are closed Monday, Dec. 26, reopening Tuesday, Dec. 27. Pasadena Public Libraries will be closed 1 p.m. Dec. 24, reopening Dec. 27. Many other local libraries will also be closed Dec. 24-26.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Trojan
|32,671
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|11 hr
|unsure
|79
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Fri
|BooHoo
|73
|Eva B773 at Los Angeles on Dec 16th 2016, ATC i...
|Fri
|Scare travellers
|1
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec 22
|DrTonyBlair
|871
|2 arrested in fatal shooting at Monterey Park p... (Apr '08)
|Dec 21
|Esbp
|57
|Note 4 Verizon Update N910VVRU2CPJ2
|Dec 14
|Bryan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC