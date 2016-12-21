Whata s closed on Christmas Day and Dec. 26 for the San Gabriel...

Banks: New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ close at 10 a.m. PST, SIFMA closes at 11 a.m. PST on Dec. 24. They will all be closed Dec. 25 and 26. Major banks in our area, including Bank of America, Chase and Wells Fargo will close as early as noon on Dec. 24, and remain closed Dec. 25 and 26. They will re-open at regular time on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Government: City, county, federal and state offices, and superior courts will be closed Monday, Dec. 26. The Department of Motor Vehicles will be closed Monday, Dec. 26. Libraries: All County of Los Angeles libraries close 1 p.m. Dec. 24 and are closed Monday, Dec. 26, reopening Tuesday, Dec. 27. Pasadena Public Libraries will be closed 1 p.m. Dec. 24, reopening Dec. 27. Many other local libraries will also be closed Dec. 24-26.

