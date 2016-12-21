Traffic snarled, Metro Gold Line service halted by overturned truck on 210 Freeway

An overturned big rig on the eastbound 210 Freeway in Pasadena early Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016, has halted Metro Gold Line service between the Sierra Madre and Allen stations. The crash prompted the closure of the carpool lane and the Gold Line tracks on the freeway, halting train service between Sierra Madre and Lake stations, said Metro spokesman Rick Jager.

