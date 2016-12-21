This organ recipient met the donora s family 22 years after her surgery
Heart valve recipient Katy Portell, 26, center, meets her donor's famil,y Jack and Vanessa Wolf, at the Pasadena Hilton Hotel for the first time in 22 years after receiving the lifesaving transplant. Portell's donor, eight-year-old PJ Wolfe, tragically lost his life bicycling.
