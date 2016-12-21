The best places to get your coffee fix in Pasadena while freezing before the Rose Parade
Bags of green coffee beans from around the world on pallets to be roasted Monday September 13, 2010. Jones Coffee Roasters, a fixture for java lovers in Pasadena for decades, has moved and doubled its size at its new location 693 S. Raymond Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Trojan
|32,671
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|11 hr
|unsure
|79
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Fri
|BooHoo
|73
|Eva B773 at Los Angeles on Dec 16th 2016, ATC i...
|Fri
|Scare travellers
|1
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec 22
|DrTonyBlair
|871
|2 arrested in fatal shooting at Monterey Park p... (Apr '08)
|Dec 21
|Esbp
|57
|Note 4 Verizon Update N910VVRU2CPJ2
|Dec 14
|Bryan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC