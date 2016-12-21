Spanish Colonial Revival home design graces Pasadena neighborhood
This two-story home in Pasadena's Cal Tech area was designed in 1928 by Harold Bissner Sr. to evoke a fine residence that could have been set in Granada, Spain. The Spanish Colonial Revival home has been renovated to modernize its systems while showcasing its Moorish accents, period details and nautical motifs.
