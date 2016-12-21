Sheriff warns about electricity bill scam and Green Dot cards

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon warned residents Wednesday against using Green Dot prepaid money cards after his deputies uncovered an electricity bill scam involving the reloadable cards marketed to less well-off households and young adults. Falcon said in a statement that the scam directs people to buy Green Dot cards, which are issued by an FDIC-insured bank, from area retailers to pay off their delinquent electricity bill from Entergy.

