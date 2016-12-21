Royal Court Takes Ride on New Metro Gold Line Extension

The seven Royal Court members are : Audrey Mariam Cameron, Blair High School; Queen Victoria Cecilia Castellanos, Temple City High School; Maya Kawaguchi Khan, Arcadia High School; Shannon Tracy Larsuel, Mayfield Senior School; Autumn Marie Lundy, Polytechnic School; Natalie Rose Petrosian, La Canada High School; Lauren Emiko Powers, Arcadia High School. - Photo courtesy by Terry Miller Despite the rain, the 2017 Tournament of Roses Queen and Royal Court greeted passengers on the Metro Gold Line Extension to promote Metro Rail and Metro Bus Line 501.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Temple City Tribune.