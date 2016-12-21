Rose Parade to honor CHOP doctor whose innovation saved mom and daughter
Edie Gilger, 7, and Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Dr. Yael MossA© will ride on a Rose Bowl parade float to raise awareness for childhood cancers. Saving lives may be reward enough for discovering a groundbreaking cancer treatment, but in Yael Moss 's case, there's an added bonus: a ride on a Rose Parade float.
