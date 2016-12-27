Rose Parade may duck storm thanks to 19th century rule
Artist Marcus Pollitz readies a dolphin on a float the 128th Rose Parade, which moves to Monday, Jan. 2, instead of New Year's Day, which falls on Sunday. Artist Marcus Pollitz readies a dolphin on a float the 128th Rose Parade, which moves to Monday, Jan. 2, instead of New Year's Day, which falls on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Http://miamicocatea.com
|41 min
|Mark Hurley
|4
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Trojan
|32,681
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|TV Producer
|35
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|5 hr
|Genl Forrest
|39
|crestmont funding is a scam company (May '15)
|12 hr
|yeesy
|2
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Sun
|Click Monster
|74
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|Dec 24
|unsure
|79
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC