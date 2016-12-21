Rose Parade Float Kicks Off Centennial Celebration of Occupational Therapy
The Occupational Therapy Association of California launches its celebration of the profession's 100-year anniversary with its float in the 2017 Tournament of Roses Parade, which will take place Monday, January 2, in Pasadena, Calif, and will be broadcast around the world. The float, called "Celebrating a Century of Occupational Therapy," is part of OTAC's yearlong centennial celebration and public education campaign, "100 Stories of OT."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rehab Management.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|1 hr
|Click Monster
|74
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Trojan
|32,676
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|Sat
|unsure
|79
|Eva B773 at Los Angeles on Dec 16th 2016, ATC i...
|Dec 23
|Scare travellers
|1
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec 22
|DrTonyBlair
|871
|2 arrested in fatal shooting at Monterey Park p... (Apr '08)
|Dec 21
|Esbp
|57
|Note 4 Verizon Update N910VVRU2CPJ2
|Dec 14
|Bryan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC