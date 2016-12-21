Rose Parade Float Kicks Off Centennial Celebration of Occupational Therapy

The Occupational Therapy Association of California launches its celebration of the profession's 100-year anniversary with its float in the 2017 Tournament of Roses Parade, which will take place Monday, January 2, in Pasadena, Calif, and will be broadcast around the world. The float, called "Celebrating a Century of Occupational Therapy," is part of OTAC's yearlong centennial celebration and public education campaign, "100 Stories of OT."

