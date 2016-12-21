Rescue Mission rehab resident to mark...

Rescue Mission rehab resident to mark sobriety with Rose Parade wagon ride

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Press-Telegram

A replica of the Union Rescue Mission's original horse-drawn Gospel Wagon is shown. It will be a part of the 128th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
RIP Montebello (Jun '16) 5 hr ThisBitchAgain 3
something good 5 hr Trinity Japblast 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr I despise most pe... 20,755
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 9 hr TV Producer 56
Review: Los Angeles Metro 11 hr Metro Los Angeles 1
Review: Metrolink's Southern California Regiona... 11 hr Metrolink SCRRA 1
Pro Skater, His Manager, 2nd Skater Arrested on... 12 hr DR number 37
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,742 • Total comments across all topics: 277,453,511

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC