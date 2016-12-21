Renting in LA County, Inland Empire i...

Renting in LA County, Inland Empire is getting more expensive at a fast rate

Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire posted some of the nation's steepest rent increases during the fourth quarter of 2016, according to figures released this week. Axiometrics , a research firm that tracks apartment development and rental trends, showed that L.A. County was tied with the Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nevada region for the biggest quarterly increase in rental prices among the top 25 U.S. markets.

