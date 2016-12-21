Penn State fans with Rose Bowl ticket...

Penn State fans with Rose Bowl tickets: Your travel guide to California

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

For those lucky enough to score tickets , we've compiled some stories to help you make the most of your trip to California. Prior to the big day, you'll be sightseeing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
something good 5 hr something good 1
Http://miamicocatea.com 7 hr Mark Hurley 4
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 7 hr Trojan 32,681
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 8 hr TV Producer 35
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... Sun Click Monster 74
News Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10) Dec 24 unsure 79
News Eva B773 at Los Angeles on Dec 16th 2016, ATC i... Dec 23 Scare travellers 1
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Cuba
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,276 • Total comments across all topics: 277,392,219

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC