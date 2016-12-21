On this day: December 26
She was best known for such funk-infused 1980s hits as "I Need Your Lovin'" and "Lovergirl." 2006: Gerald Ford, the 38th president of the United States, dies of arteriosclerotic cerebrovascular disease and diffuse arteriosclerosis at the age of 93 in Rancho Mirage, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|3 hr
|TomFontana
|35
|Azusa police sergeant retires after 30 years of... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Craig Wilhelm
|10
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|10 hr
|TV Producer
|31
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Sun
|Click Monster
|74
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Trojan
|32,676
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|Dec 24
|unsure
|79
|Eva B773 at Los Angeles on Dec 16th 2016, ATC i...
|Dec 23
|Scare travellers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC