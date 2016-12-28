NASA's Juno Spacecraft takes photo of...

NASA's Juno Spacecraft takes photo of massive storms on Jupiter

This image, taken by the JunoCam imager on NASA's Juno spacecraft, highlights the seventh of eight features forming a 'string of pearls on Jupiter - massive counterclockwise rotating storms that appear as white ovals in the gas giant's southern hemisphere. Since 1986, these white ovals have varied in number from six to nine.

