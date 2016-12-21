Morri Roberts has been appointed Director of Sales at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena - CA, USA
The Langham Huntington, Pasadena, Southern California's iconic landmark hotel, has announced the appointment of Morri Roberts as Director of Sales to its senior management team. Roberts brings a wealth of luxury hospitality experience to her new role at the Pasadena hotel where she previously held a Director of Group Sales position.
Read more at Hospitality Net.
