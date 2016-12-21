Metrolink's Holiday Service

Metrolink will operate its normal schedule across all lines on Christmas Eve, Saturday Dec. 24 and on Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25. On the federally recognized holiday of Monday, Dec. 26, Metrolink will once again operate its Sunday schedule with regular weekday fares. Metrolink will resume normal service on all lines Tuesday, Dec. 27. On New Year's Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31 and on New Year's Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, Metrolink will again operate its regular weekend schedule.

