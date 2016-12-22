Man pleads guilty to killing three people in 2014 Pasadena shooting rampage
A 46-year-old man pleaded guilty to murdering three people and trying to kill a fourth in a 2014 shooting rampage in Pasadena, authorities said Thursday. John Izeal Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count each of second-degree murder, attempted murder and assault with an assault weapon on a peace officer, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.
