LAX had a nightmarish holiday season ...

LAX had a nightmarish holiday season of delays and gridlock....

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Passengers line up curbside at Los Angeles International Airport two days before Christmas, one of the busiest travel periods of the holiday season. LAX will handle about 4.3 million travelers over the holidays, 400,000 more than last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Obama would have WON 20,753
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 3 hr Anonymous 32,688
Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16) 5 hr TV Producer 49
Police: Queen Latifah's car stolen by gas stati... 11 hr EVille Ed 2
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... Dec 25 Click Monster 74
News Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10) Dec 24 unsure 79
News Eva B773 at Los Angeles on Dec 16th 2016, ATC i... Dec 23 Scare travellers 1
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,088 • Total comments across all topics: 277,436,388

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC