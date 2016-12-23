L.A. Proposal to Rename Freeway After Barack Obama

In the time-honored tradition of naming clogged urban thoroughfares after politicians, a group of Democrats in Los Angeles is proposing to rename a freeway after President Barack Obama. The proposal would rename California route 134, from Glendale to Eagle Rock, north-northeast of downtown Los Angeles, between CA-2 and US-210, near Occidental College and south of the Rose Bowl .

