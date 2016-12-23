L.A. Proposal to Rename Freeway After...

L.A. Proposal to Rename Freeway After Barack Obama

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Breitbart.com

In the time-honored tradition of naming clogged urban thoroughfares after politicians, a group of Democrats in Los Angeles is proposing to rename a freeway after President Barack Obama. The proposal would rename California route 134, from Glendale to Eagle Rock, north-northeast of downtown Los Angeles, between CA-2 and US-210, near Occidental College and south of the Rose Bowl .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Breitbart.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pasadena Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Boycott Cheesecake Factory. 1 hr TexVet 1
News Activists take to the streets to protest Donald... 1 hr lol 16
News UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10) 4 hr Anonymous 32,672
Http://miamicocatea.com 4 hr Click Monster 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,744
News Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10) 22 hr unsure 79
News Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the... Fri BooHoo 73
See all Pasadena Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pasadena Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Los Angeles County was issued at December 25 at 10:57AM PST

Pasadena Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pasadena Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Pasadena, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,897 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,589

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC