L.A. Now Casting: Leading Role in 'Voice,' a Short Film

An Los Angeles-area actor is needed for one leading role in the upcoming short "Voice," which will shoot between Burbank, California and Pasadena, California Jan. 510, 2017. Telling the story of "two people who have never met [and] have been communicating all this time just by phone," the project seeks a male actor aged 3556 for the leading role of Nico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.