L.A. Now Casting: Leading Role in 'Voice,' a Short Film
An Los Angeles-area actor is needed for one leading role in the upcoming short "Voice," which will shoot between Burbank, California and Pasadena, California Jan. 510, 2017. Telling the story of "two people who have never met [and] have been communicating all this time just by phone," the project seeks a male actor aged 3556 for the leading role of Nico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Back Stage.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|Trojan
|32,671
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|11 hr
|unsure
|79
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Fri
|BooHoo
|73
|Eva B773 at Los Angeles on Dec 16th 2016, ATC i...
|Fri
|Scare travellers
|1
|State orders audit of Marin family court (Jul '09)
|Dec 22
|DrTonyBlair
|871
|2 arrested in fatal shooting at Monterey Park p... (Apr '08)
|Dec 21
|Esbp
|57
|Note 4 Verizon Update N910VVRU2CPJ2
|Dec 14
|Bryan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC