Herea s what the new Rose Parade KTLA broadcast hosts have to say about their new job
When the Rose Parade marches down the 5 ½ mile route on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena on Jan. 2, it'll mark the return of a beloved tradition. Under the theme of “Echoes of Success,” the 128th Rose Parade will feature the familiar floral floats and marching bands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|1 min
|EVille Ed
|28
|2016 Post Offices Open Christmas Eve, New Year...
|2 hr
|Joe
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|hillbilly jim
|20,746
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|16 hr
|Click Monster
|74
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|17 hr
|Trojan
|32,676
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|Sat
|unsure
|79
|Eva B773 at Los Angeles on Dec 16th 2016, ATC i...
|Dec 23
|Scare travellers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC