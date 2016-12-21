Here are the 7 candidates for San Gabriela s city council election in March
Councilman-elect Chin Ho Liao during a city council meeting at the San Gabriel City Hall on Tuesday, March 26, 2013 in San Gabriel, Calif. Mayor Chin Ho Liao and City Councilman Jason Pu will seek re-election, and they are set to face challenges from former city councilman Mario De La Torre, local business owners Scott Bowles and Denise Menchaca, educator A.J. Faure and San Gabriel County Water District board member Eric L. Chan.
