Employees unionize at 2 of Pasadenaa s illegally operating marijuana dispensaries
Roughly 20 employees at two marijuana dispensaries operating without permits in Pasadena have joined the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 770. The city has been trying unsuccessfully for years to shut down dispensaries in the city, including the now unionized Golden State Collective on North Mentor Avenue.
