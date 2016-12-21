Dwarf Planet Ceres Likely Had Ocean L...

Dwarf Planet Ceres Likely Had Ocean Long Ago

Ceres, the largest body in the main asteroid belt, is pocketed with cold, dark craters, several of which are layered in ice, raising the prospects that this frigid dwarf planet once had perhaps an ocean's worth of liquid water early in its history when the solar system was still forming. Scientists from NASA's Dawn mission to Ceres and Vesta presented these findings last week at the American Geophysical Union's annual fall meeting in San Francisco.

