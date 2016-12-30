Couple together 17 years to marry on Rose Parade float

Christian Guntert was lying on his back, gluing seeds to the bottom of a giant faux pizza for a Rose Parade float when a teenager made a casual comment about his wife. When the 58-year-old Guntert told the girl that he and his longtime girlfriend actually weren't married, she screamed: "You're not married?!" In this Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, photo, Christian Guntert, right, and his girlfriend Susan Brown pose for photos on a Rose Parade float they are getting married on in Irwindale, Calif., on Saturday, two days before the parade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.