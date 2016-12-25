Communities gather across Los Angeles...

Communities gather across Los Angeles to share Christmas morning with thousands of homeless people

Actor Dick Van Dyke, center, joins other volunteers in song outside the Midnight Mission on Christmas Day. The line outside the Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles began two days ago, as hundreds of men, women and their children waited patiently for a warm meal and a toy from Santa's Village on Christmas morning.

