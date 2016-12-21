Charity serves up holiday spirit in Pasadena
Mayor Terry Tornek and volunteers serve those in need during Union Station Homeless Services' annual Christmas meal on Sunday, December 25, 2016 in Pasadena. PASADENA >> Staff and volunteers from Pasadena's Union Station Homeless Services continued their 45-year tradition of making sure no one in Pasadena is without a place to enjoy a good meal and good company on Christmas Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|2 min
|EVill Ed
|23
|Review: Channel 71 Los Angeles (Feb '16)
|8 hr
|TV Producer
|15
|New fashion stars include Mara, Stone and Chastain (Feb '12)
|9 hr
|AliceSimon
|4
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|12 hr
|Click Monster
|74
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|13 hr
|Trojan
|32,676
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|Sat
|unsure
|79
|Eva B773 at Los Angeles on Dec 16th 2016, ATC i...
|Dec 23
|Scare travellers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC