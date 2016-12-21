Charity serves up holiday spirit in Pasadena

Mayor Terry Tornek and volunteers serve those in need during Union Station Homeless Services' annual Christmas meal on Sunday, December 25, 2016 in Pasadena. PASADENA >> Staff and volunteers from Pasadena's Union Station Homeless Services continued their 45-year tradition of making sure no one in Pasadena is without a place to enjoy a good meal and good company on Christmas Day.

