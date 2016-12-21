Caltrans to sell homes bought for Pasadena freeway extension
The California Department of Transportation is selling homes it purchased decades ago in anticipation of the planned State Route 710 extension through Pasadena and surrounding cities. KCBS-TV reports that Caltrans purchased 460 lots between Pasadena and Alhambra in the 1950s and 1960s in order to demolish them ahead of the freeway extension.
