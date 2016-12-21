Are these Alhambra homeowners the Hatfields and McCoys of holiday decorating?
Gary Taylor has been decorating home on the 300-block Fremont Avenue in Alhambra for the past 40 years on Tuesday December 21, 2016. They have been in friendly competition with their neighbor over the past 40 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pasadena Star-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pasadena Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Boycott Cheesecake Factory.
|1 hr
|TexVet
|1
|Activists take to the streets to protest Donald...
|1 hr
|lol
|16
|UCLA FOOTBALL NOTEBOOK: Neuheisel says Prince w... (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Anonymous
|32,672
|Http://miamicocatea.com
|4 hr
|Click Monster
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,744
|Wanted man fatally shoots himself during stando... (Jan '10)
|22 hr
|unsure
|79
|Obama lived here: Pasadena puts a plaque on the...
|Fri
|BooHoo
|73
Find what you want!
Search Pasadena Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC