Arcadia woman killed in suspected DUI hit-and-run identified

ARCADIA >> Authorities have released the identity of a 77-year-old Arcadia woman who was killed in a hit-and-run while crossing Baldwin Avenue last week. Fang Qiaorui died at a hospital following the collision , which took place about 9:45 p.m. on Dec. 14 on Baldwin Avenue near Arcadia Avenue , Los Angeles County coroner spokesman Ed Winter said.

